Tamil Nadu based techie couple unveils free e-book website to mark wedding day

VILLUPURAM: A techie couple from Villupuram, K Sathish Kumar (28) and S Aishwarya (26), to mark the day of their marriage, released a free Tamil e-book website, www.getmyebook.com, on Sunday.
The aim is to make knowledge free and accessible for all, especially students from rural communities, Kumar said. "The website features over 300 Tamil e-books. It took us over two months to collect and finalise the list of books. Along with a five-member team, it took us a week more to design the website. We wanted to serve society in a way that utilises our professional skills as well," Aishwarya noted.
The titles available on the website range from archaeology, history, literature to technology and mathematics.
Kumar told TNIE, "Weddings are usually events where the bride and groom receive gifts. For our wedding, we decided to give something back to society. Many young students might not be able to afford physical copies of the titles we feature online, especially those from marginalised communities. Our goal is to ensure free access for all."