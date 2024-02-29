Tamil Nadu based techie couple unveils free e-book website to mark wedding day

VILLUPURAM: A techie couple from Villupuram, K Sathish Kumar (28) and S Aishwarya (26), to mark the day of their marriage, released a free Tamil e-book website, www.getmyebook.com, on Sunday.

The aim is to make knowledge free and accessible for all, especially students from rural communities, Kumar said. "The website features over 300 Tamil e-books. It took us over two months to collect and finalise the list of books. Along with a five-member team, it took us a week more to design the website. We wanted to serve society in a way that utilises our professional skills as well," Aishwarya noted.