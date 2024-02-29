Tamil Nadu cervical cancer cases gone up due to more screenings: MP Ravikumar

VILLUPURAM: Replying to queries raised by Villupuram MP Ravikumar, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cervical cancer cases among women in the country.
According to data released by the ministry, in 2023, 36,014 women were affected by cervical cancer in Tamil Nadu, a number that comes only second to Uttar Pradesh's 45,682 cases. Moreover, in the past 10 years, the incidence rate of cervical cancer has increased by 16.62% in the state, with 6,872 cases being reported in 2014.
In Tamil Nadu, Villupuram district has the highest number of cases, followed by Dharmapuri. As a means to address the issue, MP Ravikumar had set up screening equipment at sub-PHCs of the district.
"The matter needs urgent attention from the state government. I have furnished all 130 sub-PHCs in Villupuram with Magnavision, an illuminated magnifier, and a speculum, at a total cost of `12.58 lakh. It is crucial we address this problem as it is more social than personal," Ravikumar said.
Dr K Rajiv Kumar, oncologist at Mundiyambakkam government hospital, said, "Number of cases have gone up since screening equipment has been made more accessible. This must not be mistaken for a fresh spike in cases. Even staff nurses at PHCs are able to diagnose the high-risk cases with basic tests such as the VIA test followed by a colposcopy test, and subsequently, such cases are referred to the main government hospital in the district."
"In a survey we conducted in Villupuram, of the 70 cases of cervical cancer, at least 50 them were due to child marriage. The rest were caused by multiparity (multiple child births) and also home deliveries with poor post-delivery hygiene that dramatically increase the chances of catching a HPV (Human Papillomavirus) infection. The survey makes it evident that child marriage is still being practised widely in the region," he added.
Dr Kumar noted, "HPV infections happen due to poor sexual, pregnancy hygiene that is still an issue with the region's population as they believe it to be part of their 'culture'. The state government has to implement more severe awareness measures apart from the existing ones. It is a welcome move that the state is set to allocate funds for HPV vaccines in the state budget."
In the policy note of the state's health department, 30.67 lakh girl students aged between 9-14 are set to be vaccinated against HPV this year. Moreover, steps will also be taken to increase the screenings for breast and cervical cancer in women. Furthermore, the note said that 31.62 lakh were tested for cervical cancer in the state between April 2021 and March 2023, and 59,705 tests had come out positive.