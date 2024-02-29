Tamil Nadu cervical cancer cases gone up due to more screenings: MP Ravikumar

VILLUPURAM: Replying to queries raised by Villupuram MP Ravikumar, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cervical cancer cases among women in the country.

According to data released by the ministry, in 2023, 36,014 women were affected by cervical cancer in Tamil Nadu, a number that comes only second to Uttar Pradesh's 45,682 cases. Moreover, in the past 10 years, the incidence rate of cervical cancer has increased by 16.62% in the state, with 6,872 cases being reported in 2014.

In Tamil Nadu, Villupuram district has the highest number of cases, followed by Dharmapuri. As a means to address the issue, MP Ravikumar had set up screening equipment at sub-PHCs of the district.

"The matter needs urgent attention from the state government. I have furnished all 130 sub-PHCs in Villupuram with Magnavision, an illuminated magnifier, and a speculum, at a total cost of `12.58 lakh. It is crucial we address this problem as it is more social than personal," Ravikumar said.

Dr K Rajiv Kumar, oncologist at Mundiyambakkam government hospital, said, "Number of cases have gone up since screening equipment has been made more accessible. This must not be mistaken for a fresh spike in cases. Even staff nurses at PHCs are able to diagnose the high-risk cases with basic tests such as the VIA test followed by a colposcopy test, and subsequently, such cases are referred to the main government hospital in the district."