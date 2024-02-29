Tamil Nadu housing secretary transferred in just five months after assuming office

CHENNAI: Barely five months after assuming office, housing secretary C Samayamoorthy has been replaced by Kakarla Usha, who was the commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development department. This is the third such transfer of housing secretaries.

Previously, the government had transferred Hitesh Kumar Makwana, who was appointed housing secretary after the change in regime from AIADMK to DMK. Makwana, who had a longer stint of 18 months was transferred and Selvi Apporva replaced him. However, Appoorva’s stint lasted less than a year.

CMDA (of which housing secretary is the vice-chairman) now faces the hurdle of clearing of 35 reclassification files and 15 tender files. During the last authority meeting, many of the files were not been cleared and it is learnt that the authority meeting which was scheduled on Wednesday would clear the files even though the agenda book was not placed a week back, which was the norm earlier.

With the change in guard, it is to be seen whether the authority meeting will be held before the election code of conduct kicks in.