Tasmac empty bottle buyback scheme to be rolled out across TN by September

CHENNAI: The empty bottle buyback scheme by Tasmac will be expanded to the entire state by September this year, according to a status report filed by Tasmac MD S Visakan before the division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, on Wednesday. Tasmac stated the scheme was already enforced in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Perambalur districts. It was extended to the Kanyakumari, Theni, Dharmapuri, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

It will be implemented in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Sivanganga, Ramanathapuram, Karur and Ranipet from May 1.