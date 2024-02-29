TN contributes one-third of exports in electronics sector, says Union govt data

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate in the exports of electronics goods in India, registering USD 7.3 billion from the period from April 2023 till January 2024, which is one-third of the total exports across the country in this sector, according to this year’s data from NIRYAT – National Import Export Record for the Yearly.

Analysis of Trade, has been functioning under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Trade and Industry. This achievement underscores the state's pivotal role in the national economy, says Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

"Last year we did 5.37 billion worth of exports and were ranked number one in India. This year, Tamil Nadu's electronics exports have already soared past USD 7.3 billion till January 2024, accounting for more than 32 per cent of the national exports in the sector."

This achievement underscores the state's pivotal role in the national economy, with South India states collectively contributing to about 50 per cent of the exports, the minister added.