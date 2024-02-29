TN greenhouse gas report: 77% emissions from energy sector, long road to achieve net zero

Bumpy road ahead

The CEEW report says Tamil Nadu would need nearly 475 GW of solar and 90 GW of wind power (including offshore) to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. To achieve this, an investment of over Rs 15 lakh crore would be required by 2050 for both solar and wind powers combined.

It is imperative for Tamil Nadu to reassess the state’s solar and wind potential. Authorities say this is not impossible considering the state aims to attract investments worth `23 lakh crore, as per the vision documents presented during the recently concluded Global Investors Meet. In addition, to support the growth of the manufacturing sector, an investment of $236 billion is likely to flow in by 2030.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary (environment, climate change and forests department), said Tamil Nadu has started the process to draft a long-term net zero transition plan for which the GHG inventory would serve as baseline data. “We will make course corrections and update the inventory periodically.”

V Arun Roy, secretary, industries department, said it is important to know the source of emissions to draw the pathway for achieving net zero. “The data is showing GHG emission from AFOLU sector has increased from 4% in 2005 to 12% in 2019, while emissions from other sectors are either decreasing or stable.”