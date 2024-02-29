TN Health Minister unveils medical facilities in Tenkasi hospitals

He also laid the foundation stone for an additional building to be built at an estimated Rs 10 crore in Alangulam government hospital.

Addressing the event, Subramanian said the GHQH has been treating 1,283-1,350 out-patients and admitting 88-100 new in-patients daily.

"Nearly 480-510 in-patients are under treatment in this hospital, which witnesses 289-300 deliveries and 51,034 lab tests per month. The MRI scanner set up in the GHQH will aid in finding out problems in the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body. The state government will also develop the health infrastructure in Tenkasi district by spending Rs 33.4 crore," said the minister, who later distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

The event was also attended by Collector AK Kamal Kishore, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam and MLAs Palani Nadar, E Raja and Sathan Thirumalaikumar among others.