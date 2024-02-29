Tamil Nadu

TNSTC fined Rs 8,000 for failing to return change to passenger

The conductor yelled at the passenger for not bringing the exact fare and also failed to return the balance amount till the end of the journey.
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) busesFile Photo | Express
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur imposed a penalty of Rs 8,080 on a TNSTC  bus conductor and the Nagercoil regional manager for not returning the balance amount of Rs 80 to a passenger.

The verdict was issued by the Commission's president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi in a petition filed by one'S Jeyabarathi.On September 4, 2019, Jeyabarathi boarded a government bus near Sattur to reach Virudhunagar. The ticket cost Rs 22 and Jeyabarathi gave a Rs 100 note to the conductor.

The conductor, however, asked for the exact amount. Since Jeyabarathi did not have change, he gave a two rupee coin. However, the conductor yelled at Jeyabarathi for not bringing the exact fare and also failed to return the balance amount till the end of Jeyabarathi's journey.

Observing a deficiency in service, the commission directed the respondents to return the balance amount of Rs 80 and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony and material loss to the passenger, and Rs 3,000 as litigation expenses.

TNSTC

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com