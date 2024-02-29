TNSTC fined Rs 8,000 for failing to return change to passenger

VIRUDHUNAGAR : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur imposed a penalty of Rs 8,080 on a TNSTC bus conductor and the Nagercoil regional manager for not returning the balance amount of Rs 80 to a passenger.
The verdict was issued by the Commission's president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi in a petition filed by one'S Jeyabarathi.On September 4, 2019, Jeyabarathi boarded a government bus near Sattur to reach Virudhunagar. The ticket cost Rs 22 and Jeyabarathi gave a Rs 100 note to the conductor.
The conductor, however, asked for the exact amount. Since Jeyabarathi did not have change, he gave a two rupee coin. However, the conductor yelled at Jeyabarathi for not bringing the exact fare and also failed to return the balance amount till the end of Jeyabarathi's journey.
Observing a deficiency in service, the commission directed the respondents to return the balance amount of Rs 80 and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony and material loss to the passenger, and Rs 3,000 as litigation expenses.