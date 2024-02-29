Vellore corporation fined Rs 88 lakh for dumping waste in Palar river basin

Furthermore, the public has been urged to properly segregate the waste before handing it over to sanitary workers. Despite awareness efforts, citizens also dump waste in public places. The commissioner asked the citizens to support the staff to maintain a clean environment.

She added that challenge persists with the disposal of desilted sewage as attempts to put it in abandoned quarries faced opposition from the public.

Addressing next steps in the process, she said, “In Vellore, we currently have 51 micro-composite centres and in the coming days, steps will be taken to ensure they operate at full capacity. We will communicate the significance of these centres to the public and work towards its optimal functioning. Additionally, over the past nine months, inert waste has accumulated in various parts of the city. Recently, the memorandum of understanding with cement industries has been revived, and the accumulated waste will now be sent to these industries.”

She added that a work order for the installation of the incineration plant was issued in 2019 but it was halted. The work will restart soon. “We have also sought technical guidance from Anna University on this matter, and once the plant is operational, it will enhance the city’s waste management capabilities. We have requested a one-year timeframe from the TNPCB to address and work on these issues,” she said.