Bug-like substance found in liquor: Distillery, Tasmac outlet fined Rs 5 lakh

According to Marikannan's complaint, he had purchased a 180ml quarter bottle of brandy from the Tasmac shop in question for Rs 120, in 2021. He said that he had noticed a bug-like substance floating inside the bottle only after he had returned home. Two days later, he returned to the shop and sought a replacement for the bottle with the same brand, which the respondent refused stating that there was no return policy. This, despite the fact that the bottle's seal was intact.