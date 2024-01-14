Tamil Nadu

Central teams inspect rain-affected areas in Tirunelveli district

The team was led by Kirti Pratab Singh, advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi.
A flood-affected area in Tirunelveli (File Photo)
TIRUNELVELI: A central team on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas in Tirunelveli district for the second time since torrential rain battered the region in December, last year.

The team was led by Kirti Pratab Singh, advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi, and consisted of K Ponnusamy, Director of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, Hyderabad; S Vijay Kumar, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Road  Transport and Highways; Ranganath Audam, DD, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure; Rajesh Tiwari, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power; R Thangamani, Director, Jal Shakthi Ministry; and KM Balajee, Additional Director, Ministry of Rural Development.

Other than the aforesaid officials, Additional Commissioner of Revenue Prakash and District Collector KP Kartikeyan were also present during the inspection.

The team was divided into two groups. While one team visited the rain-affected areas of Vannarpettai, Palamadai, Seevalaperi, Suthamalli, Tharuvai, the other team inspected Karuppanthurai, Muneerpallam, Gopalasamudram, Nadu Kallur and Arikesavanallur areas over damage related to agriculture, drinking water supply, and public works. 

