Central teams inspect rain-affected areas in Tirunelveli district

The team was led by Kirti Pratab Singh, advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi, and consisted of K Ponnusamy, Director of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, Hyderabad; S Vijay Kumar, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Ranganath Audam, DD, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure; Rajesh Tiwari, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power; R Thangamani, Director, Jal Shakthi Ministry; and KM Balajee, Additional Director, Ministry of Rural Development.