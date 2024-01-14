Form panel to probe lapses in recruitment, TNPSC told

The bench directed TNPSC to set up the committee within a month and the committee was asked to complete the inquiry and file the report within three months. The direction was issued on an appeal filed by TNPSC against a 2017 order of a single judge directing it to provide appointment to Saibullah of Tiruppur as an Assistant based on his score in the combined subordinate services examination under the backward class Muslim (BCM) general category; and the contempt of court petition filed by him to take action for disobeying the single judge’s order.