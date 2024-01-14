Land grabbers in TN a law unto themselves

F Govindaraj* (name changed), a techie from Chennai, inherited a land of 2,400 square feet in Kancheepuram from his late father. In 2010, he got a job offer in London and moved with his family. “I returned to Kancheepuram in 2019. To my shock I found that the construction of a building was underway on the land I owned,” said Govindaraj. He went to the registrar’s office and police station, but he was allegedly ridiculed by officials. “They said here documents don’t mean a thing and it was up to me to protect the land,” he said.