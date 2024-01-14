Lankan Navy arrests 12 Pudukkottai fishers

While they were fishing near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Navy arrived and captured them at around 5.45 pm, sources from the fisheries department said. The captured fishers have been identified as Shankar V (35), Bathusha P (36), Kumar G (50), Murugan D (48), Samraj A (35), Bala V (34), Ajith N (22), Durai K (35), Jackson J (32), Nagasamy V (51), Balakrishnan R (48), Jeyaraj J (55). The boats belonged to Yasar Arafath M, Samraj A and Arokiyadas M.