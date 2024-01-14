Meet the TN officer who helped five town panchayats top cleanliness survey

Kuhan's journey began as a revenue assistant in Vedaranyam municipality in 2002, progressing through roles such as bill collector in Thittacheri and Kilvelur town panchayats. His first stint as the executive officer was in Melathiruppoonthuruthi town panchayat in 2018, where he achieved top rankings in Swachh Survekshan for two consecutive years. In 2020, the town panchayat retained the top spot and also improved to become the 25th cleanest local body in the southern states.