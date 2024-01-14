Meeting with V-C: Senior lawyer sends queries to TN Governor under RTI

In the queries sent to the Public Information Officer of Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Doraisamy asked, “Did Ravi know Jagannathan is an accused in a fraud case registered by the Karuppur police under sections of IPC and SC/ST (POA) Act? Did Ravi know that the VC was arrested by police? Was the governor aware that if a criminal case is pending investigation against a civil servant, he would be placed under suspension pending inquiry, and if so, whether such law be applicable to Jagannathan? How many times did Jagannathan speak to the governor after being released on bail? Was the governor’s visit to the university personal or official?”