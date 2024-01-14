Officials should also be held accountable for manual scavenging deaths: Safai Karamchari Andolan

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent death of two Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) contract workers due to asphyxiation while carrying out works in an underground drain near Rajapalayam, Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) M Venkatesan on Saturday said laws should be changed in such a way so as to hold both the contractors and officials concerned accountable for such mishaps.