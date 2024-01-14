Tamil Nadu: Claim of funds eluding SC/ST girl students spurs study

In Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front conducted a protest last year stating more than 30% of the funds allocated from the scheme were returned. “The funds are returned to the department often as either the accounts of the parents are inactive or the account numbers are wrong, hence many students didn’t receive the funds. After the issue came to our notice, we organised the protest, and the funds were released again. The same situation persists in other districts as well,” said Samuel Raj of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Front.