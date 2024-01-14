Woman killed as lift cable snaps in Kovai engineering workshop

Both of them were rushed to a private hospital at Sundarapuram where doctors declared Latha dead. Kushbu was shifted to an orthopedic hospital in Coimbatore city and her condition was said to be stable, said police.



Parthiban told Sundarapuram police that the cables were found damaged two weeks ago. He had informed workshop owner Kathirvel about it. Kathirvel told him that it would be repaired very soon, but he failed to fix it, thus leading to the mishap.



Sundarapuram police have registered a case against Kathirvel for his negligence.