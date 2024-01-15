1K bulls get ready for Avaniyapuram jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The jallikattu season is all set to kick off in Madurai, with the first event all set to start in Avaniyapuram on Monday. Simultaneously, preparations are under way at a quick pace at jallikattu venues in Alanganalllur and Palamedu.
Around 1,000 bulls and 600 bull tamers are all set to take part in the Avaniyapuram jallikattu and the best performers will be gifted cars.
After Avaniyapuram, jallikattu events will be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 16 and 17.
Madurai corporation has allotted `26 lakh to make arrangements, including barricades and other essentials. Eighteen temporary tanks and five mobile toilets have been set up near the venue. A special medical camp has also been set up at Avaniyapuram corporation school to facilitate treatment for minor injuries. Those with major injuries would be shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Rescue teams are also in place in several spots.
“Although the number of tokens have increased this year, the tokens issued for bull tamers remain low. Some of us are yet to receive it. The district administration could have prioritised local bull owners over people from other areas while issuing tokens,” a bull owner told TNIE.
As over 400 bulls from Avaniyapuram did not get tokens to take part in the event, they held a protest by blocking Avaniyapuram Road. Officials assured to provide tokens to them. “They are planning to host jallikattu here with bulls from other areas without providing tokens for us. This is a major disgrace for us. We demand the officials to allow all registered local bulls to take part in the event,” a protester said.
“We are all geared up for the event. However, the venue lacks adequate seating facilities. Either they have to find a space at the venue or people will have to view the event from the terrace of nearby houses. Despite these drawbacks, people are excited for the event,” said K Abhishek, a resident of Avaniyapuram.