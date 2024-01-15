1K bulls get ready for Avaniyapuram jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The jallikattu season is all set to kick off in Madurai, with the first event all set to start in Avaniyapuram on Monday. Simultaneously, preparations are under way at a quick pace at jallikattu venues in Alanganalllur and Palamedu.

Around 1,000 bulls and 600 bull tamers are all set to take part in the Avaniyapuram jallikattu and the best performers will be gifted cars.

After Avaniyapuram, jallikattu events will be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 16 and 17.

Madurai corporation has allotted `26 lakh to make arrangements, including barricades and other essentials. Eighteen temporary tanks and five mobile toilets have been set up near the venue. A special medical camp has also been set up at Avaniyapuram corporation school to facilitate treatment for minor injuries. Those with major injuries would be shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Rescue teams are also in place in several spots.