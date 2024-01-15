Chennai police to deploy 15,500 personnel for Kaanum Pongal on January 17

On January 17th, the concluding day of Pongal festivities in the state, a total of 15,500 police personnel will be stationed in and around Marina Beach in Chennai to ensure security during Kaanum Pongal, An additional 1,500 Home Guards personnel will also be on duty for enhanced security measures.

As outlined in an official press release, three temporary mini control rooms are strategically positioned along the stretch from Labour Statue to Gandhi Statue. Police assistance booths are also operational at the entrances of the seven service roads extending from Labour Statue to the LightHouse. Additionally, eight ambulances with medical teams, two fire tenders, mechanized boats 200 volunteers with swimming capabilities will be kept on standby.

Three makeshift police watch towers will be erected, furthermore, surveillance will be intensified with the installation of 13 additional CCTVs which will be monitored from the temporary control room.