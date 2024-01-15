Chennai police to deploy 15,500 personnel for Kaanum Pongal on January 17

On January 17th, the concluding day of Pongal festivities in the state, a total of 15,500 police personnel will be stationed in and around Marina Beach in Chennai to ensure security during Kaanum Pongal, An additional 1,500 Home Guards personnel will also be on duty for enhanced security measures.
As outlined in an official press release, three temporary mini control rooms are strategically positioned along the stretch from Labour Statue to Gandhi Statue. Police assistance booths are also operational at the entrances of the seven service roads extending from Labour Statue to the LightHouse. Additionally, eight ambulances with medical teams, two fire tenders, mechanized boats 200 volunteers with swimming capabilities will be kept on standby.
Three makeshift police watch towers will be erected, furthermore, surveillance will be intensified with the installation of 13 additional CCTVs which will be monitored from the temporary control room.
As the public is not permitted to enter the sea for bathing, temporary fencing will be set up along the coast. A team of 85 police personnel, including an anti-drowning unit from the coastal security group, will be deployed to closely monitor coastal areas and ensure that the public refrains from entering the water.
At Elliots Beach, preparations for enhanced security include the establishment of one temporary control room and three watchtowers. Additionally, two ambulances, fire tenders, volunteers with swimming expertise, and motorboats will be on standby.
To prevent children from getting lost in the crowd, identity cards will be available at all police assistance booths and control rooms. Parents accompanying children are encouraged to obtain an ID card, providing details such as the child's name, parent's name, address, and mobile number, and securely fasten it to the child.
Further reinforcing security measures, a total of eight drone cameras will be deployed—four each at Marina and Elliots Beach.