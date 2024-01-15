Ecotourism at TN's Nadugani to get a boost with zipline

NILGIRIS: Gudalur forest division officials have introduced a zipline on a trial basis at the Genepool Ecopark at Nadugani. The facility has come up at a cost of Rs 22 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project to promote ecotourism.

The length of zip line is 545m.“We are conducting a trial run since January 11. We have applied to the district tourism department to get approval for an adventure tourism operator. They will be inspecting the site at the end of this month,” said Nadugani Forest range officer Veermani.

“Tourists can take zipline ride which is 295m on one side and 250m in return direction. We have fixed Rs 300 for a one-minute ride,” he said.