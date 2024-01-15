Meet Karuppaiah, a fifth-generation rearer from TN's Pudukkottai with 38 bulls

PUDUKKOTTAI: T Karuppaiah, a fifth-generation bull rearer from Mangathevanpatti village, stands at the entrance of vaadivasal (arena), ready to untie his bulls before moving to safety.
“The bulls recognise us at our place, but when they enter the jallikattu arena, they become something else. All of the courage comes out,” he says.
Karuppaiah owns 38 bulls, highest by a single rearer across the state. Every year, Karuppaiah and his brother Ganesh participate in at least 70 to 80 jallikattu events.
When it comes to jallikattu preparations, 15 workers, employed by Karuppaiah, work round the clock giving meticulous care to the bulls. A veterinary doctor is tasked with conducting weekly health assessments. The bulls are fed chemical-free fodder and a healthy amount of dates and other nutritious snacks. “Around `2.5 lakh is spend on these bulls every month,” says Karuppaiah.
The bull varieties owned by Karuppaiah include Thanjavur kuttai, Pulikulam, Theni malai madu, Jayankondam Periya varkam, Tiruchy kuttai, Kannavaram, Umbalacheri among others. Notable bulls like Anbu, Komban, Asuran, and Koduran have achieved significant recognition in jallikattu arenas. For example, Anbu has participated in 148 jallikattu events in the past five years, Komban 70 in last three years and Asuran 30 in last four years.
Detailing the rigorous three-month training regimen, Karuppaiah says activities such as smashing into a bed of sand, swimming, and walking a 2-km stretch. Sand practice aids in relieving itching in the bull’s horns and prepares them for facing tamers during the event. Swimming prevents leg and body sprain, while walking reduces overall stress.
According to Karuppaiah, once an individual develops a taste in rearing bulls, there is no turning back. “Many college students join us in taking care of the bulls,” he says.
Reflecting on the evolving trend in jallikattu, Karuppaiah notes a remarkable surge in traditional bull rearing since the 2017. Despite this, he is opposed to the online registration system, asserting it hinders entry for less affluent bull rearers. “After 2017, there has been a 100 per cent increase in traditional bull rearing. Last year alone, I purchased 10 bulls. Many are wiling to give up their land and belongings for a jallikattu bull,” he says.