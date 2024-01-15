Meet Karuppaiah, a fifth-generation rearer from TN's Pudukkottai with 38 bulls

PUDUKKOTTAI: T Karuppaiah, a fifth-generation bull rearer from Mangathevanpatti village, stands at the entrance of vaadivasal (arena), ready to untie his bulls before moving to safety.

“The bulls recognise us at our place, but when they enter the jallikattu arena, they become something else. All of the courage comes out,” he says.

Karuppaiah owns 38 bulls, highest by a single rearer across the state. Every year, Karuppaiah and his brother Ganesh participate in at least 70 to 80 jallikattu events.

When it comes to jallikattu preparations, 15 workers, employed by Karuppaiah, work round the clock giving meticulous care to the bulls. A veterinary doctor is tasked with conducting weekly health assessments. The bulls are fed chemical-free fodder and a healthy amount of dates and other nutritious snacks. “Around `2.5 lakh is spend on these bulls every month,” says Karuppaiah.