Off the cuff: ‘U’ Dilemma

Coimbatore city police are in a dilemma over choosing between praise and convenience. While the recent U-turn traffic system they have implemented to replace the traditional traffic signals was a hit in many places across the city, it has backfired and worsened the congestion in some places. Police sources said the problem can be solved if the signal system is brought back. However, as the higher officials have already gained appreciation for the project, the traffic police have been instructed not to turn back on the project, whatever the reason maybe. If the traffic is too heavy, the personnel have been allowed to ‘temporarily modify the U-turn as needed’, said sources.

Hot Iron

When the heavy rains ravaged the four southern districts last month, the private contractors associated with the Water Resources Department found it the perfect time to haggle with the department for pending dues. When the anxious officials knocked on their doors in December to carry out tasks such as strengthening bunds, lining sandbags and ensuring water flow to drains and canals, the contractors refused to help unless their pending dues of around Rs 1,500 crore were paid. After the officials offered repeated assurances, the contractors commenced work. Strike while the iron is hot, right?