Ramakkal park in TN taken over by tipplers: Locals

The Dharmapuri administration set up the park at the cost of over `25 lakh. R Munisamy from Hale Dharmapuri said, “The Ramakkal Lake and its park have turned a haven for drunkards. Anytime, be it day or night, the park is occupied by them. The accumulation of plastic cups, liquor bottles and food waste is distressing to passers-by. We can’t take children here.”

P Sugumar, another Dharmapuri resident, said, “Shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration had assured that steps would be taken to improve the lake infrastructure by strengthening the bunds, fixing the damages, planting more trees and setting up a garden. However, no efforts have been made so far. The Public Works Department should take steps to ensure that the encroachments are also cleared.”

The lake has also deteriorated and now it emanates a foul smell due to the broken filters, Sugumar added. Municipality Commissioner P Bhuvenshwaran was not available for comment. “Previously, a drive had been conducted to clear the encroachment around the lake and improve the water storage capacity,” PWD (WRO) officials said. They assured to look into the matter.