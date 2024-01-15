Tamil Nadu: Woman on oxygen support seeks government's help to pay electricity bills

She added, “After using the concentrator, the EB bill increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,500. In June, the bill was Rs 2,030, it increased to Rs 3,830 in August, Rs 6,660 in October and Rs 5,960 in December. We were unable to pay the bill on time. I approached the district child protection unit to get support for the EB bill.”

Chennamma further said, “We are struggling during the monthly power shutdown and at that time, we either need to use an inverter or go to the government hospital.” District child protection unit, protection officer, K Subash said he had spoken to the district collector and she would release funds for one month’s EB bill.

When contacted, TANGEDCO officials said, “To reduce the bill or to get any relaxation, the family will have to approach the senior officials in Chennai.”

Collector K M Sarayu told TNIE that she would try to contact state level TANGEDCO officials or speak to private companies to help the family.