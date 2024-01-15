Thermal plants in Tamil Nadu told to maintain maximum output

CHENNAI: In order to circumvent ill-effects of fluctuating electricity production in the state, especially during non-solar hours, thermal power plants owned by the state-run Tangedco have been instructed to maintain full power generation.
Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) has told all thermal plants owned by Tangedco to maintain maximum power generation, specifically focusing on ramping up production between 6 and 8, and between 4 and 8, throughout the month. In an official mail sent to all chief engineers, J Freda Padmini, chief engineer (grid operation) at Tantransco, urged engineers to take concerted effort to maintain full generation. “It is observed nowadays that power generation in thermal stations is being maintained partially after revival from forced outage and the demand growth is showing an increasing trend compared to last year,” she said.
“The Central Electricity Authority closely monitors partial outages, planned maintenance and thermal power station performance. Advisories from the Southern Region Power Committee and National Load Dispatch Centre underscore the importance of scheduling full generation, especially during non-solar hours,” she said.
A senior official told TNIE that Tangedco has five thermal units generating 4,320 MW in north Chennai, Mettur and Thoothukudi, with plant load factor (PLF) of 53.88% and 59.96% for 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. “Technical glitches and ageing machinery have frequently halted power generation. Experts from Japan were consulted for ideas to boost PLF in the Thoothukudi plant. Though financial constraints hindered progress, efforts are on to maintain full power generation,” said the official.
E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, emphasised the need for new thermal plants, saying the life span of existing machinery has ended. He urged Tangedco to focus on enhancing power generation in its own plants instead of relying heavily on private players.