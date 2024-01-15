Thermal plants in Tamil Nadu told to maintain maximum output

CHENNAI: In order to circumvent ill-effects of fluctuating electricity production in the state, especially during non-solar hours, thermal power plants owned by the state-run Tangedco have been instructed to maintain full power generation.

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) has told all thermal plants owned by Tangedco to maintain maximum power generation, specifically focusing on ramping up production between 6 and 8, and between 4 and 8, throughout the month. In an official mail sent to all chief engineers, J Freda Padmini, chief engineer (grid operation) at Tantransco, urged engineers to take concerted effort to maintain full generation. “It is observed nowadays that power generation in thermal stations is being maintained partially after revival from forced outage and the demand growth is showing an increasing trend compared to last year,” she said.

“The Central Electricity Authority closely monitors partial outages, planned maintenance and thermal power station performance. Advisories from the Southern Region Power Committee and National Load Dispatch Centre underscore the importance of scheduling full generation, especially during non-solar hours,” she said.