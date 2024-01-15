Visually challenged youths clear the TNPSC hurdle

T Sadhasivam, who is visually challenged and a coordinator of NFB, said, “We started the centre in 2015 with the support of volunteers. We conduct classes for three months prior to TNPSC and other exams like bank, insurance, railway, etc. As many as 146 persons who studied at the centre have secured government jobs in this period. For conducting classes, at least, Rs 1 lakh is needed for providing accommodation, food and other needs for a month.”

V Arunkumar (26) of Kaliappagoundenpudur in Pollachi taluk is one among the four students who cleared the exam. He is a B.Com graduate. “My father is a potter. I wanted to get the government job, but I could not clear exam till 2019. Once I came to know about the centre, I attending its classes. In 2022, I cleared the Railway Board Exam and got selection as senior assistant.

I have been waiting for the order. Meanwhile, I cleared group -2 (non interview posts) only with the support of the centre,” he said. Arunkumar also said 12 more candidates who cleared the preliminary could have cleared the final exam had they got a better scribe in the main exam.

R Vignesh (23) of Ramanathapuram district, who is the son of a daily wage labour, cleared the exam in his first attempt after attending classes for the last two years. He is a B.A English graduate.