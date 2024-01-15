Woman from TN's Madurai donates Rs 7cr land in memory of daughter

MADURAI: Following the footsteps of her late daughter, who worked to uplift underprivileged children, a 52-year-old woman from Madurai donated an acre and 52 cents of land to upgrade a government school here.

Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, a resident of Pudur, works as a clerk in Canara Bank. On January 5, she donated the land, worth nearly Rs 7 crore, to her alma mater, the Panchayat Union Middle School in Kodikulam so that it could be developed into a high school.

Her only request was that the school be named after her daughter U Janani, who passed away two years ago.

In the age of social media, when people choose to publicise even the slightest acts of generosity, Pooranam silently registered her land as a gift to the school.

Pooranam’s act of benevolence came to light only after she handed over the documents to the Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga, after which she was lauded by people from different walks of life, including Madurai MP S Venkatesan and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Subject to hardships from a young age, Pooranam lost her husband when Janani was an infant. Subsequently, she got her husband’s job on compassionate grounds and faced immense struggles to raise her daughter.