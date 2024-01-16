Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Karthik emerges as best bull tamer, wins car

CHENNAI: Karthik of Avaniyapuram was adjudged the best bull tamer in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu competition in Tamil Nadu's Madurai which was held as part of the Pongal celebrations.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu held on Monday was the first Jallikattu or bull taming festival of the new year in the district.

The second Jallikattu of the season in the district will be held on Tuesday in Palamedu, and on January 17 the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held in the district.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which saw the participation of 825 bulls after 25 were rejected during physical fitness checks of the animals. Around 430 bull tamers also participated in the ten rounds of the event in which Karthik emerged victorious after taming 17 bulls.

The winner received a car, cow and calf. A bull of C.R. Kartik Kumar was adjudged as the best bull and the owner also received a car as also a calf and cow.