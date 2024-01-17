134 hurt in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu jallikattu events; one dies in attack

MADURAI: The jallikattu events held in Avaniyapuram and Palamedu on Monday and Tuesday respectively passed without casualties. According to the police, around 40 people were injured in Palamedu and 94 were injured in Avaniyapuram.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was gored to death by a jallikattu bull during the evening hours of Tuesday in Eliyarpathi village. The police said that V Ramesh from Eliyarpathi village was gored to death by a bull owned by his relative Alagu after the animal went berserk.

They were taking the bull back home from a temple water tank in the locality when the incident happened. The youth, who was bleeding heavily, was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai but was declared dead. Koodakovil police registered a case against the owner of the bull. Ramesh’s body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for a postmortem examination.

As many as 12,716 bulls and 4,514 tamers were registered for the three jallikattu events in Madurai district. This includes 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers in Avaniyapuram; 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers in Palamedu; and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers in Alanganallur.

Though the Madurai administration scrutinised the applications and shortlisted the candidates by excluding double and invalid entries, there were several issues with the online system due to which some of the best tamers and bulls were unable to take part.