134 hurt in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu jallikattu events; one dies in attack

MADURAI: The jallikattu events held in Avaniyapuram and Palamedu on Monday and Tuesday respectively passed without casualties. According to the police, around 40 people were injured in Palamedu and 94 were injured in Avaniyapuram.
Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was gored to death by a jallikattu bull during the evening hours of Tuesday in Eliyarpathi village. The police said that V Ramesh from Eliyarpathi village was gored to death by a bull owned by his relative Alagu after the animal went berserk.
They were taking the bull back home from a temple water tank in the locality when the incident happened. The youth, who was bleeding heavily, was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai but was declared dead. Koodakovil police registered a case against the owner of the bull. Ramesh’s body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for a postmortem examination.
As many as 12,716 bulls and 4,514 tamers were registered for the three jallikattu events in Madurai district. This includes 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers in Avaniyapuram; 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers in Palamedu; and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers in Alanganallur.
Though the Madurai administration scrutinised the applications and shortlisted the candidates by excluding double and invalid entries, there were several issues with the online system due to which some of the best tamers and bulls were unable to take part.
‘Modify online registration system’
The bull tamers and owners urged the administration to modify the online registration system for participating in the events. The locals also urged the district administration to give priority to their bulls and tamers over those from other places as many were unable to take part due to limited tokens.
Villagers complain of 14-hr power cut
Residents of Avaniyapuram in Madurai complained there was no power supply in the village for over 14 hours, from 4 am to around 7 pm, on Monday and alleged it had become an annual affair. The power supply was restored an hour after the event got over. Local Tangedco officials said the power cut was to avoid electrocution accidents as the event is held on the road and residents usually climb up on terrace to watch it.