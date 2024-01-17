Buses key to our growth: Residents of TN's Vathalmalai

In some cases farmers make multiple trips to the markets in Dharmapuri to sell their produce or employ private transport for which they have to pay a significant portion of their profits. Hence we urge the administration to ensure more buses to the hamlet,” he said.

Another resident of Vathalmalai, R Selvam, a shopkeeper said, “As the connectivity im proved, the administration is focused on developing Vathalmalai as a tourism hub. To ensure this over Rs 2.36 crore worth of projects including rest stops and tourism activities are being prepared. However, only one bus that makes three trips daily is insufficient for the people.”

“Usually buses are overcrowded, over 50 people cram in the bus to reach Dharmapuri. So allocating another bus could reduce the problem,” he said. Another resident, M Shanmugam from Palsilambu, said, “We had filed petitions reading this demand multiple times and we were assured that steps would be taken.

However, so far we have not been provided an additional bus. The allocation of buses is not only for tourism but also for education. Most students have to go to Dharmapuri for higher education and having more buses would provide the students with more options to take up additional courses of diplomas which would open employment opportunities”.

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Dharmapuri administration, they said, “The district administration is focused on the development of Vathalmalai. Steps are being undertaken to ensure development of tourism and bus connectivity to the hamlet. Their demand would be considered soon.”