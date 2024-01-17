Caste finds its way into Tiruchy venue in TN, RDO assures suitable action

TIRUCHY: Despite the Madurai bench of Madras HC directing organisers not to mention caste names during jallikattu events, the Tiruchy’s first traditional bull sport this year reeked of caste pride, as multiple times, caste names of bull owners were mentioned and statements on the caste pride of the place were flaunted.

The annual event, part of Narkadalkudi Sri karupannasamy temple festival, was inaugurated by Tiruchy RDO Parthiban on Tuesday. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the event. Senthil Thondaiman, a governor from Sri Lanka, and and Ex Minister C Vijayabaskar were present.

When the event started, the commentator, Murugan, who is the only commentator at the venue, did not hesitate to mention the caste names of the bull owners. At a point, he mentioned the caste pride in the locality and went on to narrate a caste-based history of the place, saying courage is in their ‘genes’ and “this time we are giving opportunity for outsiders to try their luck”.

Many MBC and BC castes were mentioned while the bulls were being released, and when Vijayabaskar reached the venue, he was addressed by his caste title “in an apparent honour”. When TNIE reached out to RDO Parthiban, he said he will inquire into it and take appropriate action.

Sources from the animal husbandry department said a total of 678 bulls and 358 tamers from various districts participated in the event. Two bulls were injured.

Among tamers, 25 were injured. Twenty-three spectators and 24 bull owners were also injured. They were referred to MGMGH.

Karthik from Erumaipatti village in Namakkal district won a bike for taming 13 bulls, and Thamizh from Ilanthaipatti got 1,200 sq feet land as his bull which excelled on the ground and gave a tough time to the tamers.