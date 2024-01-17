Couple held after 35-day-old baby found dead in tank

PUDUKKOTTAI: K Pudupatti police arrested an unmarried couple --Mohan (34) and Krithika (26) -- on Monday, days after their 35-day-old baby was found dead in a water tank at their house.

According to sources within the police department, the couple confessed to the murder, with Mohan allegedly fearing the child could impede his divorce plans and Krithika blamed by neighbours for the infant’s poor health.

The case, initially registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC, was upgraded to a murder case on Monday morning. Mohan is currently lodged in the Pudukkottai district prison, while Krithika was taken to Tiruchy women prison.

Earlier, Krithika had filed a complaint with the police after the infant was declared dead at the Aranthangi Government Hospital on Friday. ENS