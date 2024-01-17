Madras HC turns down student’s plea to continue MBBS

CHENNAI: There is a world of unlimited opportunities beyond medical education, observed Madras High Court while refusing to accept the plea of a second year MBBS student, KS Manoj, to allow him to continue his studies in any private college as he was relieved from the Government Thoothukudi Medical College following a court order over his low score in NEET.

“The petitioner is not entitled for any equitable consideration as he had come up with a false case. Therefore, we do not find any equitable consideration to grant him relief,” the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently said while dismissing the petition filed by the student.

Manoj was admitted to the medical college during 2021-22 academic year owing to an interim order of the high court on a petition filed by him claiming a NEET score of 597 out of 720. However, his score turned out to be 248 in the results uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA).