Man killed in altercation over Pongal ‘kolam’ in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: Four youth were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old man in an altercation over erasing Pongal ‘kolam’ he had drawn on the road at Salaikkara street.

A Ashokkumar of Mariammankoil, was drawing Pongal greetings on the road with chalk powder along with his friends on Sunday night. R Akash (24) and M Balamurugan (24) sped through the graffiti on their bike and erased it, leading to a fight. The duo returned to the spot in the morning with two other men and attacked Ashokkumar and his friend with wooden logs. Ashokkumar died on the spot. ENS