Tamil Nadu

Man killed in altercation over Pongal ‘kolam’ in Tamil Nadu

R Akash (24) and M Balamurugan (24) sped through the graffiti on their bike and erased the kolam, leading to a fight.
Four youth were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old man in an altercation over erasing Pongal ‘kolam’
THANJAVUR: Four youth were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old man in an altercation over erasing Pongal ‘kolam’ he had drawn on the road at Salaikkara street.

A Ashokkumar of Mariammankoil, was drawing Pongal greetings on the road with chalk powder along with his friends on Sunday night. R Akash (24) and M Balamurugan (24) sped through the graffiti on their bike and erased it, leading to a fight. The duo returned to the spot in the morning with two other men and attacked Ashokkumar and his friend with wooden logs. Ashokkumar died on the spot. ENS

kolam
altercation
Pongal kolam

