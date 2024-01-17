More options to verify students for govt schemes in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has said Aadhaar authentication for students below the age of 18 should be conducted using a one-time password (OTP) if fingerprint or iris scanning fails. This is applicable for schemes where Aadhaar verification is mandatory.

In a recent directive, the higher education department issued a series of instructions to the directorate of technical education and other institutions, outlining the procedures to be followed for authenticating students’ credentials in case of Aadhaar verification failure. Beneficiaries include those availing the first graduate scholarship and those enrolled under 7.5% reservation.

The guidelines were issued following confusion over distribution of scholarships for students joining B.E/B.Tech courses under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools. While common guidelines for students above 18 are already available, anomalies were noted for those below the age of 18, according to an official.