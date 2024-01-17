More options to verify students for govt schemes in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has said Aadhaar authentication for students below the age of 18 should be conducted using a one-time password (OTP) if fingerprint or iris scanning fails. This is applicable for schemes where Aadhaar verification is mandatory.
In a recent directive, the higher education department issued a series of instructions to the directorate of technical education and other institutions, outlining the procedures to be followed for authenticating students’ credentials in case of Aadhaar verification failure. Beneficiaries include those availing the first graduate scholarship and those enrolled under 7.5% reservation.
The guidelines were issued following confusion over distribution of scholarships for students joining B.E/B.Tech courses under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools. While common guidelines for students above 18 are already available, anomalies were noted for those below the age of 18, according to an official.
The directive specifies that until Aadhaar is assigned to a child below the age of 18, benefits under the scheme shall be provided, subject to the production of any proof of identity along with the copy of enrolment acknowledgement. The order further stated that in cases of poor fingerprint quality, iris scan or face authentication facilities should be adopted for authentication. The implementing agency is required to make provisions for the same for seamless delivery of benefits.
If biometric authentication through fingerprints, iris scan or face authentication is unsuccessful, an Aadhaar OTP or OTP with limited time validity should be offered to students where feasible. In cases where biometric or Aadhaar OTP is not possible, benefits under the scheme may be given based on the physical Aadhaar copy. The authenticity of the Aadhaar letter can be verified using the QR code printed on it, and the government department, through its implementing agency, shall provide necessary arrangements for QR code readers.
The order also states that no person can be denied benefits for not submitting Aadhaar.