Only 817/1k bulls make Avaniyapuram cut in TN

MADURAI: Around 817 bulls ran through the Vadivasal in Avaniyapuram during the first jallikattu event held in Madurai on Monday. Although tokens were issued for 1,000 bulls and 600 bull tamers, only 817 bulls were released through the vadi vasal, owing to time constraints.

While nearly 445 bull tamers arrived for check-ups, only 441 were allowed to participate. Many renowned bulls were part of the jallikattu event here. More than 93 people and a cop suffered minor injuries, while 53 people suffered major injuries during the event. Local bull owners alleged that for the second consecutive year, many bulls were unable to participate in the jallikattu event.

Karthik, a bull tamer from Avaniyapuram, baited 17 bulls in 10 rounds and won a car for his performance as the best tamer. “It’s a proud moment for me to have secured the first prize at the Avaniyapuram event for the second time,” he said. CR Karthik from Avaniyapuram, won the first prize as the best bull owner and was also given cattle and a car.