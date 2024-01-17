Tamil Nadu: 10 Nagai, Mayiladuthurai fishers cross into SL waters, arrested

NAGAPATTINAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai for crossing into their territorial waters on Monday. The arrested fishers were remanded in a Sri Lankan prison.

The arrested include nine fishers from Nagapattinam - hailing from Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Samanthanpettai, Nagore, and Nambiyar Nagar - while the Mayiladuthurai fisherman is from Savadikkuppam.

The mechanised fishing boat owned by D Dharmabalan of Akkaraipettai had set sail from Nagapattinam fishing harbour on January 13 around 11 pm, sources said. The boat, among other fishing vessels operating southeast of Point Calimere (Kodiyakarai) on Sunday night, was confronted by a Sri Lanka Navy interceptor craft around 12.30 am on Monday, sources said. They arrested 10 fishers and seized multiple boats.

Subsequently, the fishers and their trawlers were taken to Kangesanthurai harbor in Jaffna and handed over to fisheries officials in Myliddy for legal proceedings. The fishers faced court proceedings in Point Pedro, where they were ordered to be remanded in Jaffna Prison until January 29.