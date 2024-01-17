Tamil Nadu: Retired elephant Kaleem is jumbo star

COIMBATORE: Over 500 tourists watched in awe as twenty captive elephants took part in pongal celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu forest department at Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday morning.

Special poojas were conducted and the elephants feasted on special diet comprising cane, pineapple and pomegranate. Of 27 captive elephants in ATR, three did not take part as they were in musth.

“Retired elephant Kaleem was decorated with a caparison and mahout sat on it holding umbrella, as if signifying the honours given to royals. Special attention was given to Kaleem who had taken part in 100 operations to capture problematic elephants,” said a forest official.