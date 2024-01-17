Tamil Nadu: Vellore bull race gives insurance cover a skip

VELLORE: Brushing aside the guidelines issued by the district administration, an Erudhu Vidum Vizha (bull race) was held at Panamadangi near K V Kuppam in Vellore on Tuesday allegedly without insurance coverage.

According to the police, the administration had explicitly requested the organisers to prioritise the safety of both spectators and bulls by providing insurance coverage to address the potential risks of death or permanent disability. Despite these directives, the Panamadangi event organisers have allegedly proceeded with the festival without having the necessary insurance coverage.

However, barring a few minor injuries to a few participants, no major accident was reported during the vizha that saw the participation of 141 bulls, representing Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh.

Katpadi DSP said police are investigating the matter and a case will be registered if any violations are found.