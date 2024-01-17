‘Tamil publishers should translate foreign works to get credibility’

CHENNAI: Tamil publishers should enrich their catalogue with translation works from other languages. This will give them credibility and go a long way in translating Tamil books to other languages, according to Nermin Mollaoglu Dermirtas, the founder of Kalem, one of the largest publishing agencies in Turkey.

“While the literary agents programme is good, Tamil publishers should also be prepared to meet people from other parts of the world. When we talk to a publisher, we usually ask which international writers they have published. It is hard for us to know their taste and work with them if they have not translated any book. It means they would not know how to handle contracts and royalty statements professionally. Before selling, they should know how to buy books,” she further said.

“In Turkey, half the market is taken up by translated works. One in every two books is translated from another language to Turkish. It is about ‘Taking Tamil to the World and Bringing the World to Tamil.’ It needs to be both ways, “ said Nermin.

Her company, comprising 13 women, has published over 3,000 books in the last 19 years. Kalem, which means pen in Turkish, also operates residencies for writers and translators. “Writers, especially women, are more productive when they are out of the house. This also acts as a platform for writers to meet other writers from other countries,” she added. Nermin also said that 90% of the company’s income is from translation of other language books to Turkish.