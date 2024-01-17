Thiruvalluvar in saffron again, TN Guv’s post draws criticism

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi once again sparked off a controversy on Tuesday, observed as Thiruvalluvar Day, by describing the ancient Tamil poet as “the brightest saint of Bhartiya Sanatan tradition” and offering floral tributes to a portrait in which Thiruvalluvar is seen in saffron robes. Within hours, Chief Minister MK Stalin made a veiled attack on the governor by posting an image of the saint in white robes and saying, “No one can blemish Thiruvalluvar.”

While many, including DMK supporters, opposed the ‘saffronisation’ of Thiruvalluvar, others, including BJP supporters, backed the governor. Just after the governor’s post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), a few BJP leaders, including state president K Annamalai, tweeted the same portrait. Four years ago, a similar post by BJP-affiliated Hindu organisations had spurred a controversy in the state.

On Tuesday, the governor shared a video on X of him in Ramanathapuram offering floral tributes to a portrait of Thiruvalluvar, in which the poet is depicted wearing saffron robes with holy ash and kumkum smeared on his forehead. “On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay my humble tributes to the revered poet, great philosopher, and brightest saint of Bharatiya Sanatan tradition, Thiruvalluvar born on the spiritual land of our Tamil Nadu. His eternal wisdom has immensely shaped and enriched the ideas and identity of our nation and remains a source of guidance and inspiration for the whole of humanity,” the governor wrote.

Later, the CM, without mentioning the governor’s name, posted on X, “No one can blemish Thiruvalluvar in Tamil Nadu where his 133-foot statue and a memorial have been installed.

Our message for global welfare is Thiruvalluvarji’s Thirukkural: Amit Shah

Thiruvalluvar was born in the Tamil race and preached virtues suitable for entire human race. “Thiruvalluvar professed the social justice tenet that by birth everyone is equal and individual’s efforts alone lead to success,” he added.

Later, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, responding to query on the governor’s post, told the reporters in Chennai, “The governor’s remarks show that he lacks basic understanding about Thiruvalluvar. Tamils, who can read and understand Tirukkural, have never regarded Thiruvalluvar as a saint as he was married and had beautifully penned poems about family life.” Kanimozhi said the Thirukkural couplets do not have traces of any religion. “So, we can’t impose any religion, including Sanatana Dharma, on Thiruvalluvar. Thirukkural transcends religious barriers and speaks about humanity. If there is a colour for humaneness, that could be the colour of Thiruvalluvar. Perhaps, Periyar’s black colour could be suitable for Thiruvalluvar (his clothes) but there is no possibility of any other colour,” she said.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, in a post on X said, “Today we commemorate the great Tamil sage Thiruvalluvar whose profound wisdom in Thirukkural guides us in several aspects of life. His timeless teachings inspire society to focus on virtue and integrity, fostering a world of harmony and understanding.” Union Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, “Legacy of the sagacious poet Thiruvalluvar inspired human nature to create an equitable society. Today, it is regarded as a testament to Bharat’s cultural wisdom. Thirukkural, scripted by Thiruvalluvar ji is our message for global welfare.”