TNSTC resumes morning bus service to Moongilpatti

KRISHNAGIRI: After a decade-long wait, TNSTC operated a morning bus service to Moongilpatti village in Chikkapoovathi panchayat near Rayakottai, bringing relief to the people. On January 2, TNIE had published a report about the difficulties faced by the people, especially students who had to walk four kilometres to school due to lack of morning bus service.

Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar visited the village on January 3 following the report and held inquiries with the locals and TNSTC officials. On January 8, TNSTC resumed a morning service from Moongilpatti to Poovathi village.

S Govindaraj (28), a resident of Moongilpatti, said”On January 9 and 10, the village representative of Moramadgu got the service stopped saying the bus arrived in their village late. After TNIE took the issue to TNSTC officials and our interaction with Krishnagiri police, the bus service resumed on Thursday. We are very happy at the resumption of the service.”

Ravi, a class 10 student who used to walk to Poovathi from Moongilpatti expressed delight that hereafter students like him will not have to depend on milk carrying vehicle to reach school.