Tourist fair in Chennai records 40,000 footfall

CHENNAI: Around 40,000 people visited the 48th India Tourist and Industrial Fair, 2024 at the Island Grounds during Pongal festival days.

According to Tourism Department data, on Pongal festival day (Monday) alone, 28,448 people visited the fair that was inaugurated by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of Tourism minister K Ramachandran.

Though the fair was officially inaugurated on January 12, the Tourism department began charging entry free only from Sunday. On Sunday and Monday, a total of 39,842 people visited the fair, said Tourism department officials.

On Monday, the department organised Pongal celebrations with foreign tourists in attendance and encouraged traditional games and folk dances. Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, tourism department officials and others participated in the celebrations.

Foreign visitors were briefed on how the Pongal is celebrated in the state.