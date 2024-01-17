Youth remove invasive trees, restore lake in TN's Iluppaikkudi to mark Bhogi fest

PERAMBALUR: To mark the Bhogi tradition of burning old goods and welcoming new beginnings, the youths of Iluppaikkudi village in the district pooled in Rs 15,000 to remove the invasive seemai karuvelam trees encroaching a lake in their village.

The lake with an area of about four acres is used by residents as well as cattle for drinking purposes. It also raises the groundwater level in the surrounding area. Due to lack of maintenance, the lake and its canals were encroached by seemai karuvelam trees.

Due to this, the water inflow to the lake has decreased. Youths from the Youth Federation of Iluppaikkudi and Puthiya Payanam have been coming together and removing the ‘seemai karuvelam’ trees at their own expense since 2015.

This year, the seemai karuvelam was growing around the lake. So, they deployed JCBs to clear the lake. S Sankar, a youth from Iluppaikkudi said, "We usually conduct sports competitions during the Pongal festival. However, this year for Bhogi, we decided to mark a new beginning by clearing the lake by deploying JCBs.

However, maintaining the lake just for a year is not enough. It should be maintained regularly. Hence, we try to do our part." Another youth from A Azhagudurai said, " Due to insufficient rainfall this year, the water supply to the lake is very low.

The authorities should deepen the lake to improve its storage capacity. I request the authorities to plant saplings around the lake and build a park as well. " When contacted, Alathur Block Development Officer D Imayavarman said, "We face many issues regarding renovating the lake. I am glad that the youth have contributed to it."