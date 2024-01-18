300 students protest as IIT-Madras refuses to serve food in hostel

CHENNAI: More than 300 students at IIT Madras staged a protest on the campus after they were denied breakfast at the hostel on Thursday, as the college demanded students to pay the mess fees for the full semester in advance. During the protest, students also raised the issue of burden on Ph.D. and MS students after the introduction of new credit courses, which require them to publish one paper every semester.

According to the students, many of them received emails stating that their mess allotment had been blocked due to unpaid hostel fee dues. “The Chairman Council of Wardens (CCW) instructed the students to pay fees up to July immediately to get mess allotments. This amount totals over Rs 60,000. Previously, it was flexible as students would pay every month while some would pay the entire amount in March.

The email had a threatening tone and they also mentioned locking the hostel rooms if the amount is not paid immediately,” said a student who participated in the protest. This move will adversely affect research scholars who have families to support and also impact economically disadvantaged students.