Aavin pays out of pocket as TN govt yet to approve procurement price hike

CHENNAI: Citing fund crunch and escalating debts, the state government has asked Aavin to independently handle the additional expenses owing to a hike in milk procurement prices by Rs 3 per litre since December 18. Aavin, which has been grappling with fund shortage, requires Rs 27-Rs 28 crore a month (Rs 325 crore a year) to pay dairy farmers. The financial strain was blamed on its lower selling price, which is Rs 12-Rs 14 a litre cheaper than private brands.

According to highly placed sources, out of 30 lakh litres procured by village-level primary cooperative societies, four lakh litres were locally sold with instructions to collect the additional amount from buyers. Aavin has opted to cover the extra payment for the remaining 26 lakh, thereby reducing the federation’s monthly expenses to Rs 23 crore.