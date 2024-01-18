Burglars wipe floor clean after theft in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Police often come across instances where intruders make sure not to leave a scent or trace at a crime scene to evade arrest. But Kinathukadavu police were surprised to find a house that was broken into wiped clean. Sources said Kinathukadavu police received an alert about a burglary at a house in a farm in Muthugoundanpudur.

A gang had gained entry into the recently built farmhouse on Saturday night and decamped with the furniture and valuables. They also took away CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder from the house. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the owner opened the house.