Kovai para athlete looking for sponsors to Tunisia grand prix

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old athlete from Coimbatore has bagged three gold medals in the 22nd National Para Athletics Championship held in Goa recently.

Keerthika Jayachandran participated in the F-53 category and bagged gold with a score of 4.63 m in the shot put, 9.30 m in the javelin and 11.22 m in discus throw events in the national event held from January 9 -13 at Panaji.

With this performance, she has qualified to participate in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2024 to be held in Tunisia from February 29 - March 8. She is looking for sponsors to meet the Rs 2.5 lakh expenses for the trip.

A resident of Nagamanaickenpalayam, Keerthika suffered a spinal cord injury after falling from a cycle at the age of nine. Undeterred, she continued her education and has completed B Com. She now works in the customer service division of Amazon and is the family’s breadwinner. Her father Jayachandran retired from a private firm and her mother Jayamani is a home maker.